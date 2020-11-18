Twin Tiers area hospitals preparing for potential future viruses

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The coronavirus pandemic has caused a sea of uncertainty within health care facilities nationwide. Many are hoping to never see a pandemic again, but what would happen if the world suffered another pandemic in the future?

Approved vaccines could help offer protection from the virus, but does not completely get rid of the virus itself.

“It’s unclear if there will be changes in the future, but we do know that our stance right now compared to the beginning of the pandemic we have more of an arsenal to kind of go at it meaning we have treatment now that is FDA approved, we have vaccines that we know about that seam to be effective,” said Dr. Justin Nistico, an infectious disease doctor at Arnot Health.

The future of pandemics depends on a lot of unknowns, including whether people develop lasting immunity to the virus if seasonality affects its spread and the choices made by governments and individuals.