Twelve local senior citizens write book about life experiences, pandemic

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Twelve residents from Eddy Hawthorne Ridge, an independent senior living community in East Greenbush, spent four months writing a book about life before and after moving to the community.

The group was inspired to write “Aging at its Best” after taking a memoir workshop with Valerie Kavanaugh, who ended up becoming the book’s editor.

Alice Belt, a resident who spearhead the project, believes the book is good for families with elderly family members considering their next steps in life. Belt says it’s a great way to get the perspective of the senior citizen during the transitional time in an older person’s life.

The final chapter of the book focuses on each author’s experience living during the pandemic.

All proceeds from the book, which costs $20 a copy, will go to the staff at Hawthorne Ridge. The residents credit their hard work and positive attitudes for keeping them happy and healthy.

The book is available for purchase at Troy’s Market Block Books and The Book House of Stuyvesant Plaza.

