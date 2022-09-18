INDIAN LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The twelfth Annual Great Adirondack Moose Festival (GAMF) is approaching. This event holds moose-themed activities for all ages.

The festival will take place throughout Indian Lake on September 23 through 25. The weekend-long festival provides programs, contests, exhibitions, and much more, many in the name of the majestic moose. Attendees are encouraged to explore the region’s natural beauty and Adrindack fall colors. Hikes, driving tours, and much more outdoor activities will be offered at the festival to celebrate the almighty moose.

Other Festival activities to enjoy include DEC Current Adirondack Moose Research presentation, Indian Lake Museum Open House, Antique & Classic Car Show, Adirondack Rafting, Helicopter Flights, Fall Feast Pig Roast, Moose Lab 101, Trap Shoot, music by Phil Henry and the News Feed, Count the Moose Scat Contest, Mooseterpiece -Children’s games and activities and much more. The Festival mascot, Bruce the Moose will be visiting different Festival activities for photo opportunities. In addition, Monty the Moose, a full-mount mature Alaskan moose, will make his appearance during the Festival. Monty invites visitors opportunities to stop by and take a photo with him.

Maybe the most interesting and fun activity is the eleventh annual Moose Calling Contest. The contest will be limited to two categories, adults and children. The contest will be held at the Indian Lake Theater.

A full schedule of GAMF activities may be found on Facebook at “Great Adirondack Moose Festival”. For a copy of the 2021 Festival Program, please visit www.indian-lake.com or call (518) 648-5636 or (518) 648-5112.