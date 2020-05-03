Turn your lights red in honor of International Firefighters Day, this Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is asking members of the public to light their homes in “red” on the evening of May 4 to celebrate International Firefighters’ Day.

The Foundation is also asking families to share their stories on social media using #ShineYourLight4Firefighters.

NFFF says that news outlets across the country have reported the deaths of over 30 firefighters and EMS responders who succumbed to COVID-19.

Every firefighter who makes the ultimate sacrifice is one too many, NFFF says. Outside of the pandemic, countless other emergency responders suffer from physical, mental, and emotional injuries they’ve received in the line of duty.

Honoring fallen firefighters, supporting the families of firefighters that died in the line of duty, and preventing line-of-duty deaths and injuries is NFFF’s mission. Firefighters and their families appreciate and value simple “thank you” gestures.

International Firefighters’ Day began May 4, 1999, after five Australian firefighters were killed fighting wildfires.

