East Greenbush, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local town once again showing their support for one of their residents who beat Ovarian cancer. They’re doing what they can to raise awareness about the disease as part of a national campaign. Dozens of community members and student athletes in East Greenbush set out at 8:15 a.m. Thursday morning to “Turn the Town Teal.”

They’re prepping for September — which is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness month. If you’re driving through the area — it will be hard to miss the teal ribbons hanging at schools, parks, homes and businesses.

Mary Signorelli was diagnosed back in September of 2016. She tells News10 the earlier the diagnosis, the better the prognosis.

“I have the gene, my mother had the gene, my aunt has the gene.. my kids don’t thank god,” said Signorelli.

She too, can often be spotted throughout town… running! The avid runner has done a marathon in all 50 states. Even cancer can’t stop her. “After I was done with chemo we went out to Kentucky, I ran a half marathon out there. I went into this one town near my daughter’s house and they had teal ribbons everywhere and that’s where we learned about “Turn the Town Teal,” said Signorelli.