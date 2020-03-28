Turn off your lights for ‘Earth Hour’

(NEWS10) — Tonight, March 28 at 8:30 p.m. will be Earth Hour. A time when everyone is encouraged to turn off all the lights.

The annual event, organized by the World Wide Fund for Nature, started as a way to decrease energy waste.

In 2007 Earth Hour made its debut in Sydney and the movement has grown across the globe.

According to its website, Earth hour is now one of the world’s largest grassroots movements for the environment, engaging millions of people in more than 180 countries and territories.