Turbine Services Ltd. open for business, day after FBI raid

FBI left Turbine Services Ltd. with multiple boxes and what appeared to be a computer on Tuesday.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Turbine Services Ltd. is open for business Wednesday, News10 has confirmed.

This, the day after a day-long FBI raid of the facility that supplies products for GE gas turbine models.

News10 found that according to a U.S. District Court ruling, GE brought a suit against Turbine Services Ltd. in 1985, alleging they unlawfully obtained and used GE’s proprietary information relating to turbine parts. After several years of negotiations, the two parties settled.

Sarah Ruane, a spokeswoman for the Federal Bureau of Investigations said Tuesday, “The FBI is here to conduct court authorized activity connected with an ongoing investigation.”

According to the Times Union, Ronald Riggi and his brother, Vincent, were long-time executives at Turbine Services Inc. located at 41 Old Gick Rd.