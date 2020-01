TOKYO (NEWS10)–On Sunday a man known in Japan as the ’Tuna King’ bought a 608-pound bluefin tuna, for $1.8 million. Bluefin tuna can live for up to 40 years and reach sizes of over 1,500 lbs.

The ‘Tuna King’ bought the endangered fish at a New Year’s auction in Tokyo on Sunday.

This is not the most money he has spent on a wish for his Sushi chain. The ’Tuna King’ paid $3.1 million for a 612 lbs tuna. That fish yielded 12,000 pieces of sushi, that’s roughly $258 a slice.