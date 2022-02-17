SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10)-A big swing in temperatures has created the perfect storm for ice jams, placing low-lying areas in jeopardy of flooding along area waterways. But ice busting tugboats may help mitigate the yearly problem.

Residents who live in Schenectady’s historic Stockade section know all about flooding. Just ask Kevin Waite who has a home on Governors Lane. He jokingly said of his name, “It’s Kevin Waite. And still waiting and hoping it doesn’t flood. A little humor for you.”

It’s that sense of humor that’s been a consistent emotional flotation device for Kevin and his neighbors. Lifting their spirits when ice jams clog up the Mohawk River causing flooding and damage.

But hope has arrived in the form of ice-busting tugboats. At Lock 7 in Niskayuna NEWS10’s Anya Tucker watched as they plowed through, breaking up the ice in a section of the Mohawk that can become a real bottleneck.

Union College professor Dr. John Garver is an expert in ice jams. He explained why this spot along the river is a big concern. “After Lock 8 it hits this slow-moving pool and it’s sort of fast to slow. And everything has to slow down and it’s one of the reasons, sort of the geometric reasons why we have ice jamming here,” said Garver.

As part of a cooperative effort with Clarkson University and Union College, Garver has contributed his knowledge to the New York State Canal Corporation’s efforts; finding the best ways to mitigate ice jams and subsequent flooding.

The New York Power Authority and New York State Canal Corporation are in the second winter of a pilot program studying ways to mitigate the impact of ice jams along the Mohawk.

The Canal Corporation’s tugboats push through the ice between the Vischer Ferry Dam and Lock E-8 in Rotterdam to allow for better water and ice flow.

The ice is expected to loosen up by early tomorrow morning. Garver said he is hoping that water will flush the chunks of ice over the Vischer Ferry Dam and then all the way to the Hudson River, “A lot of this ice gets broken up as it goes over the dam so the water level will go up but, hopefully, we will avoid flooding,” he said.

He says the work won’t completely eliminate flooding but will certainly help. And he says residents still need to be mindful that flooding can occur and to stay posted for any emergency announcements.