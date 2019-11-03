Tugboat run aground carrying thousands of gallons of fuel on board, DEC officers respond

GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Early Sunday morning around 7:50 a.m. D.E.C. Conservation Law Enforcement and Spills Response experts responded to a U.S. Coast Guard report of a tugboat run aground on the Hudson River, just east of the North Albany Terminal.

The tug “Brooklyn” was reportedly pushing a barge loaded with an estimated 68,000 barrels of gasoline and 29,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

“Earlier today we faced a potentially serious incident involving two vessels carrying large amounts of gasoline and diesel fuel,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vessels have been secured and are headed to the Terminal for inspection. Danger and disaster don’t wait for a convenient time to strike and New York State is lucky to have some of the nation’s best first responders working around the clock to keep us safe.”

DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) coordinated with the Coast Guard and other emergency first responders to secure the site. High tide lifted the tug freeing it from the river bottom. No damage to the tug or the barge has been found and no fuel is believed to have been released. Out of an abundance of caution, DEC Spills Response brought in a private spill contractor to respond if a leak was found.

Responding agencies are taking every precaution to protect public health and the environment.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.