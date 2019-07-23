Today is Tuesday, July 23, 2019. This is The Wakeup Rundown from NEWS10 ABC. For more on the stories in today’s podcast, head to NEWS10.com or #WakeUpWith10 every weekday morning starting at 4:30 am.
Tuesday, July 23; Area sees spike in foodborne gastrointestinal illness; Investigation into Great Sacandaga Lake drowning
Today is Tuesday, July 23, 2019. This is The Wakeup Rundown from NEWS10 ABC. For more on the stories in today’s podcast, head to NEWS10.com or #WakeUpWith10 every weekday morning starting at 4:30 am.