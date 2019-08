SPARTANBURG,SC (WSPA)– Fry it and serve it with eggs or slap it on a hamburger, it’s National Bacon Lovers Day.

According to a study by GrubHub the top bacon dish for 2019 was the bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich. Followed in 2nd place by the Bacon Cheeseburger.

New Mexico was the state that ordered the most bacon, according to the study.

And meat eaters weren’t the only ones enjoying the treat, the study shows vegan bacon sales spiked when compared to last year.