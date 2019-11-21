TSA’s top ten turkey-day travel tips

CHICAGO, IL – MAY 16: Passengers at O’Hare International Airport wait in line to be screened at a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoint on May 16, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. Waiting times at the checkpoints today have been reported to be as long 2 hours. The long lines have been blamed for flight delays and […]

WASHINGTON — This Thanksgiving season is expected to break records with more than 26.8 million people traveling through airports nationwide from November 22 through December 2.

TSA is expected to screen 4 percent more passengers this holiday travel season compared to last year.

In order for travelers to have the safest and smoothest experience while moving through airport security, here are the TSA’s top ten turkey-day tips to help alleviate added stress.

Get to the airport early—two hours prior to a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Only a turkey gets to the airport in the last minute during the Thanksgiving travel period. Don’t be a turkey! Know which foods can travel in your carry-on bag. Pies, cakes, stuffing mix, casseroles, are all good in a carry-on bag because they are solid food items. Know which foods should go into a checked bag. Gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, preserves, should all go into a checked bag. Why? They are not solids. Basically if you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, (say that three times fast) then it’s not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag. Wear slip-on shoes. Shoe laces and zip-up boots take extra time to remove and put back on. Wearing slip-ons just saves you time. But admittedly, it’s fun to watch someone else hop around on one foot as they try to remove a boot. Place your electronic carving knife (or your non-electric knife) in your checked bag. Should be a no-brainer, wouldn’t you think? Pack smart. Don’t bring along any prohibited items. If you are not sure if an item should go in a carry-on bag, checked bag, either or neither, don’t be shy, just tweet your question to @AskTSA or ask via Facebook Messenger. Download the free MyTSA app. The best thing about it is the “Can I bring” feature. Type in an item and it lets you know immediately if you should pack it in a checked or carry-on bag. It also can let you know if there is an airport delay and whether TSA Precheck lanes are available. Super helpful. And if you get bored during the holiday, you can use it to play a game with your relatives by asking them to guess if an item should be packed in a checked or carry-on bag and using the app to provide the correct answer. Use your time in the checkpoint line wisely. It’s the perfect time to take items out of your pockets and place them in your carry-on bag and to get your ID and boarding pass ready to hand to the TSA officer. Enroll in TSA Precheck–if not before Thanksgiving, then before your next trip. It allows you to leave on your shoes, lightweight jacket and belt when you go through the checkpoint. Plus, you can leave your electronics and your one-quart-size liquids bag in your carry-on bag instead of removing it at the checkpoint. It’s like driving in the fast lane. Pay attention to the guidance that the TSA officers are providing at the checkpoint. They may be directing you to a shorter line or guiding you around someone who is moving slowly. And they may be giving you some advice that will lessen the likelihood that you’ll need a pat-down.

Solid food items can be packed in a carry-on bag. (TSA photo)

Foods that can be spilled, spread, sprayed, pumped or poured should be packed in a checked bag. (TSA photo)

TSA’s goal is to make sure everyone gets to their destinations safely and are wishing travelers a Happy Thanksgiving.