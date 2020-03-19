TSA to allow some expired licenses

(CNN) — The TSA says it is allowing some passengers to go through security with expired driver licenses.

They announced a new grace period on Twitter Wednesday.

TSA will allow those with driver’s licenses that expired beginning March 1, and who are not able to renew their license, to use it as acceptable ID at checkpoints for 1 year after expiration date, plus 60 days after the #COVID19 national emergency: https://t.co/wn6dItY9zB pic.twitter.com/4MP04hQhma — TSA (@TSA) March 17, 2020

They say travelers whose state license expired beginning on March 1 can still use them to pass through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA points out that some have not been able to get their license renewed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA says it will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency ends.

