TSA to allow some expired licenses

by: CNN

(CNN) — The TSA says it is allowing some passengers to go through security with expired driver licenses.

They announced a new grace period on Twitter Wednesday.

They say travelers whose state license expired beginning on March 1 can still use them to pass through airport security checkpoints.

The TSA points out that some have not been able to get their license renewed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TSA says it will accept expired driver’s licenses a year after the expiration date, plus 60 days after the COVID-19 national emergency ends.

