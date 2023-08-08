ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you ever been stuck in a long line at a security checkpoint, wondering whether you’ll make it to your gate on time? According to TSA officers, there are things you can do to help make the security screening process smoother.

The first thing travelers should do is use their full name when purchasing a ticket online. TSA officers warn not to use nicknames or a name that does not match the traveler’s ID. Another thing travelers can do is enroll in TSA PreCheck®. Lanes tend to move quickly and travelers do not have to remove their shoes, belt, or light outerwear jacket.

Travelers are advised to download the free myTSA app. The app will provide estimated waiting times at checkpoints, in addition to flight delays and when the TSA PreCheck lane is open.

For a smoother experience at the security checkpoint, TSA officers recommend removing all items from your pockets and placing them into your carry-on bag. This helps avoid pat-downs. For sanitary reasons, place your mobile phones in your carry-on bag to avoid placing them in bins where people have put their shoes.

Lastly, wear shoes that are easy to take off and put back on. TSA officers say slip-on shoes are the best.

TSA officers also shared six things travelers should never do. First and foremost, travelers should never joke about having an explosive device or claim they have a bomb. If travelers have firearms, they should be properly packed inside a locked hard-sided case and declared at the airline counter. Firearms should never be brought to a security checkpoint.

Travelers should also never bring a bottle of water to a security checkpoint. Instead, TSA officers advise bringing an empty bottle that can be filled on the other side of the checkpoint.

Avoid putting small items like phones, keys, and boarding passes directly onto the X-ray belt. Never put your pet or child through the X-ray machine. Remove them from their carrier and carry them through the metal detector.

Lastly, never put your ID in your mouth even if your hands are full. IDs are handled by others and are placed into a credential reader with thousands of other IDs.