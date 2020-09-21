TSA says new technology allows passengers to keep electronics inside carry-on bags during screening process

TSA officers are able to use the touch-screen monitor to rotate the X-ray image 360-degrees to view the contents of the carry-on bag using the new computed tomography (CT) checkpoint scanner. (TSA photo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gone are the annoying days of having to empty your baggage of personal electronics like laptops and tablets when going through airport security.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Albany International Airport has just installed a brand new, state-of-the-art, 3-D imaging tomography checkpoint scanner (CT) designed to eliminate the issue for travelers.

TSA says the new technology provides critical explosive detection capabilities at the checkpoint and improves the ability for TSA officers to figure out whether an item inside a carry-on bag is a potential threat.

The system reportedly applies complex algorithms for detecting explosives by rendering a 3-D image that can be seen and rotated on three axes to give TSA officers a complete visual image analysis. As always, if a bag needs additional screening, TSA officers will inspect it to make sure there is no threat inside.

“The 3-D imagery is so good that our TSA officers can manipulate the image on screen to get a better view of a bag’s contents and often clear items without having to open a carry-on bag,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Not only does this state-of-the art technology represent an improved security threat detection capability at the checkpoint, but it also reduces the need for pulling aside a bag to be opened, thus reducing a touchpoint during the pandemic”

The Transportation Security Administration has installed a new computed tomography (CT) scanner at Albany International Airport. (TSA photo)

TSA says the equipment is similar to what is used to scan checked baggage for explosive devices, and has been “sized” to fit at checkpoints to create such a clear image of what is inside a bag, that the system can automatically detect explosives, including liquids by reportedly shooting hundreds of images with an X-ray camera spinning around the conveyor belt.

The Agency says the technology should result in fewer bag checks by officers and that passengers will be allowed to leave laptops and other electronics in their carry-on bags.

For additional information visit the TSA’s website.

LATEST STORIES