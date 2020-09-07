TSA reports its busiest travel day since March

(CNN) — A busy holiday weekend for air travel. The Transportation Security Administration says it screened almost a million people on Friday, a record high since the pandemic began.
In comparison they saw double that number the year before.
The TSA says they saw less people on Saturday, only about half a million people traveled that day.
