ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Transportation Security Administration is looking to hire officers to work at Albany International Airport. There are openings for both full- and part-time positions with a starting salary of $47,047.

The TSA will be at the following job fairs:

Albany Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Suite B at the Holiday Inn Express located at 400 Old Loudon Road, Latham, N.Y.

Get Hired Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Crossgates Mall located at 1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, N.Y.

Capital District Educational Opportunity Center Job Fair (a division of the Hudson Valley Community College) on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. located at 431 River Street, Troy, N.Y.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security, and it is staffed by well-trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through airports arrive at their destination safely,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York. “It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases.”

Applicants do not need to have previous work experience in the security of law enforcement fields. New hires will be paid to undergo training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.