ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for busy travel seasons during the spring and summer, the Transportation Security Administration is hiring additional officers at the Albany International Airport. Full-time and part-time positions are open, with starting salaries of $37,753 annually for anyone hired before July.

Annual salaries are scheduled to increase starting in July to $38,650. After one year, TSA officers will see an annual salary increase to $47,878; after two years from their hire date, it will increase to $58,563 per year.

Applicants do not need prior work experience in security or law enforcement. New hires will be trained at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center and will be paid for the training. Informational recruitment tables will be staffed inside the airport terminal between the baggage claim area and the Information Desk every Thursday through February from 6:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. To view current openings, click here.

“The TSA is an agency that protects our national security. It is staffed by well-trained and professional officers who ensure the millions of passengers who transit through the airport arrive at their destination safely. It is also a personally rewarding Federal job that offers significant benefits and annual opportunities to see healthy salary increases,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York.