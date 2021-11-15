TSA hiring in Albany, hiring bonus offered

(NEWS10) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hiring new officers at several airports in Upstate New York, including Albany International Airport. They are offering a $500 bonus upon joining and another $500 after a year of service.

The TSA is expecting travel to increase from now until summer 2022. They are hoping to hire people now to prepare for the increase in air travel.

Starting pay differs slightly in each area due to locality pay initiatives. TSA offers new employees opportunities for pay increases after six months.

Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airports in Upstate New York, said applicants do not need any prior work experience. New hires will be trained extensively at Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

Airports hiring TSA officers:

Albany International

Syracuse Hancock International

Buffalo-Niagara International

Plattsburgh International

Ogdensburg International

Ithaca Tompkins International

Greater Binghamton International

Watertown International

To view open positions for TSA officers around the country you can visit their website. They also created a short video detailing the tasks of a TSA officer.