TSA confiscates loaded gun from carry-on bag at airport checkpoint

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — TSA caught an Onondaga County woman with a loaded handgun in her carry-on bag.

Officials say the incident happened on Wednesday at the Syracuse-Hancock International Airport. TSA officers confiscated a .380 caliber handgun from the woman that was loaded with six bullets.

This incident comes just one week after a Florida man was caught with a loaded gun at the airport. The gun was discovered at a TSA checkpoint X-ray machine, after officers confiscating the gun and detaining the woman who is a resident of Tulley for questioning.

TSA officers caught this handgun at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport checkpoint on December 4. (TSA photo)

“It is difficult to comprehend that an individual with a New York State pistol permit would come to the checkpoint with a loaded handgun and place the travelling public in danger due to their actions,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Appropriate civil actions will be taken against this individual in conformance with current regulations.

“I commend the TSA officers who were involved it stopping this threat for a job well done. I would also like to thank the Syracuse Police Department for its swift response to the checkpoint,” Johnson said.

The TSA reported 4,239 firearms were found in carry-on bags at checkpoints Nationwide last year averaging out to about 11.6 firearms per day. This is approximately a 7 percent increase nationally in the discovery of firearms found at checkpoints, and the agency reported nearly 34 percent had a bullet in the chamber at the time.