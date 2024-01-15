OLIVEBRIDGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Eight unique flavors of hot chocolate, including banana, orange, and coconut, will be available at the Hot Chocolate Fest at the Ahsokan Center. Festivities will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 17 and 18.

Tickets are available for purchase online in advance for $10. Admission costs $12 the day of. Children five and under get in for free. Pets are not allowed on site.

Two cups of hot chocolate are included in the admission. Additional cups are $3 each. Food will also be available for purchase in the dining hall, including breakfast sandwiches, hot dogs, and vegan chili.

Guided hikes with Del Orloske will depart at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. There will also be an opportunity to hand-make a plant hanger, heart trivet, or fire poker for $20 in the blacksmith shop.