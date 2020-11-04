Try a local farm raised turkey for Thanksgiving

TIVOLI, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The 200-acre farm in Tivoli, N.Y. was free-range long before that was a thing. Owner Richard Biezynisky grew up in Bayshore, Queens, and began raising animals at the age of five before settling in Dutchess County.

“I don’t give them antibiotics, and I basically give them whole grains. I don’t put fillers in the feed,” Richard Biezynisky, owner of Northwind Farms in Tivoli, said Wednesday. “We treat them well. They are never on a tractor-trailer going to the slaughterhouse.”

The Eastern White Turkey.

They have two kinds of turkey at Northwind Farms to choose from, the white eastern variety that everyone knows so well and heritage bronze turkey. The white turkeys are the ones you get from the larger producers, like Butterball. The bronze turkeys are said to have more flavor.

“I’ve seen a big increase for heritage turkeys this year,” said Amanda Costello, sales manager for Northwind Farms.

The Heritage Bronze Turkey.

October was a busy time, Costello said. She said many people had their Thanksgiving early and outdoors with the warm weather. Costello said not to worry that they have plenty of turkeys for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

With COVID-19 fears and concerns, the farm has a drive-through policy in place. No one gets out of their cars, and everyone has a mask.

Orders can be placed up until 1:59 p.m. on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.

