Trustco donating backpacks to Schenectady local students Thursday

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
school supplies generic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 26, Thursday, from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Trustco Bank, Schenectady Major McCarthy, and the Police Department help to make students’ return to school in September brighter by donating 100 backpacks.

The event will be held at the Schenectady Trustco Bank Brandywine branch with 100 backpacks filled with school supplies (e.g., notebooks, coloring books, pencils, folders, etc.), to school-aged children in the Schenectady local community.

The event is completely open to the public to attend and receive a back to school backpack.

