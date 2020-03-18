Unique ring necklace reunited with owner

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The owner of a unique set of rings found early Tuesday at the Brunswick Shopping Plaza was reunited with her necklace Wednesday afternoon.

Bryana Campbell took to Facebook to post the image of a ring necklace she describes as “very important to somebody.” She said it was found in the Brunswick Plaza Shopping Center in Troy outside the neighboring bank.

The ring, pictured above has engraved writing saying, “forever in my heart” on the larger ring “no longer by my side” on the smaller ring and the heart in the middle says “husband.”

Campbell said the ring was found Tuesday morning and the owner arrived to pick it up Wednesday.