Trump to postpone G7 Summit until September

(CNN) — President Trump says he is postponing the G7 Summit until September at the earliest.

He told reporters Saturday, the change is to invite additional countries.

The G7 is comprised of the world’s economic leaders.

Trump says he would like to add Russia, Australia, India, and South Korea to the invite list.

Some G7 leaders have been hesitant to attend the summit during the coronavirus pandemic.

