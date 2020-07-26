Trump postpones Yankee Stadium first-pitch plan

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 26, 2020. Trump is returning to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf club in nearby Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump won’t be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he won’t be able to make the trip because of his “strong focus” on the coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. Trump said in the tweet: “We will make it later in the season!”

He had announced at a briefing Thursday on Major League Baseball’s opening day that he’d be at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 to throw out the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously by holding briefings and canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is raging.

