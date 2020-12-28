Trump issues statement after signing Coronavirus bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10) – President Trump has issued a statement after signing a $900 billion coronavirus relief bill alongside $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September.

In the statement, the President says he has “told Congress that I want far less wasteful spending and more money going to the American people in the form of $2,000 checks per adult and $600 per child.”

He also claims to be demanding “many rescissions under the Impoundment Control Act of 1974” before going on to say: “I will send back to Congress a redlined version, item by item, accompanied by the formal rescission request to Congress insisting that those funds be removed from the bill.”

Trump again pushed for the amount individuals receive to be increased to $2,000, Section 230 to be repealed and an investigation to be voter fraud during the previous election to be launched.

Congress is voting on whether or not to increase stimulus payments on Monday.

You can see President Trump’s full statement below.