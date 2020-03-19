Trump eyes sending all illegal border-crossers to Mexico amid outbreak

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with tourism industry executives about the coronavirus, in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Trump administration is considering turning back anyone who crosses the border illegally from Mexico, two administration officials said Tuesday. Using the powers it says the president has during pandemic, the administration would be mounting one of the most aggressive attempts to curtail illegal immigration.

The plan is under consideration. No final decisions have been made, according to officials speaking to the Associated Press on the condition of anonymity, because the plan hasn’t been announced.

The officials say the president has the authority to take such action in a pandemic, and that Mexico’s efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus, along with Venezuela’s, have been the weakest in North and South America. The officials cite a law giving the president authority to deny entry to people, or to reject cargo if the Surgeon General determines there is “serious danger” of bringing a communicable disease to the U.S.

The administration declared in November 2018 that anyone crossing the border illegally from Mexico would be denied asylum, a measure has been blocked in court. Last month, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco upheld a lower court decision to keep that asylum ban on hold while a lawsuit proceeds.

The ban now considered, which was first reported by the New York Times, would send all people who cross the border illegally back to Mexico, not just those seeking asylum. The new policy would not apply to asylum-seekers who present themselves at land ports of entry, the official said.

Officials didn’t detail the mechanics of how this new effort would work.

A third official familiar with the administration’s decision-making—unauthorized to speak publicly—says there was some alarm within the government and health care community about the health of people at the Southern border, and there could be consequences without further restrictions. The official noted that some migrants are coming over the border from countries with confirmed cases of the virus.

Homeland Security Department spokeswoman Heather Swift says the president is focused on protecting Americans from the coronavirus and that “all options are on the table.”

But the proposal is in line with Trump’s overall policies on migrants—especially poor people arriving at the border—and his desire to clamp down on immigration. Immigrant advocacy groups condemned the possible move.

“Decisions relating to the pandemic should be guided by public health officials, not by the Trump administration’s long-standing agenda to close the border to refugees seeking asylum,” says Eleanor Acer, Human Rights First’s director of refugee protection. “The administration is using the pandemic as a pretext to advance its long-term goal of curtailing asylum rights for people fleeing persecution.”

About 60,000 asylum-seekers have been returned to Mexico since January 2019—under Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy—to await immigration court hearings, which the Supreme Court ruled last week could stay in effect during a legal challenge. Many migrants forced to wait in Mexico live in squalor in makeshift camps while waiting for their day in court, often facing violence and poverty.

On Tuesday, some 30 asylum-seekers, many with children, wore masks to court in El Paso, Texas.

One official told the AP that people who cross the border illegally would still be processed by the Border Patrol, which has limited ability to so without taking people to a station. Mexico can refuse to take back non-Mexicans, but the Trump administration hopes the measure will increase pressure on Mexican authorities to address the public health threat.

Since November, the administration has denied asylum to hundreds of people from El Salvador and Honduras, flying them to Guatemala with a chance to seek protection there.

There were more than 851,000 arrests for crossing the border during the 2019 fiscal year, which ended September 30.

