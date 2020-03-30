Trump administration designates firearms industry as ‘critical’ infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — A gun-rights group is cheering the Trump administration’s designation of the firearms industry, including retailers, as part of the nation’s critical infrastructure during the coronavirus emergency.

The designation by the federal Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is advisory. The agency notes that the designation does not override determinations by individual jurisdictions—states—of what they consider critical infrastructure sectors.

The firearms industry was not part of the federal agency’s original list of critical infrastructure issued just over a week ago. The designation, in an update released Saturday, follows a brewing legal battle between gun rights groups and state officials.

Gun Owners of America says it is encouraged that the Trump administration is not ignoring what it calls “the ability to protect yourself” during the emergency stemming from the pandemic.

Gun rights groups filed suit in Los Angeles last Friday after the county sheriff closed gun stores after Gov. Gavin Newsom said each of California’s 58 counties could decide individually whether to list firearms dealers as essential businesses.

The lawsuit claims that the designation violates the Second Amendment, but officials cite a public health issue.

LATEST STORIES: