Truck stuck under Rexford rail bridge

The rail bridge has been struck over 50 times in recent years. Photo from an earlier incident.

REXFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glenridge Road in Rexford is closed after a collision between an 18-wheeler and an often struck rail bridge. The accident took place at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, clean up crews and tow trucks are currently on scene.

Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says the bridge has averaged 15 collisions per year since it opened in 2013.

In June, Senator Jim Tedisco said the bridge has been struck 57 times in recent years, and the aftermath of each one costs tax payers around $50,000 per time.