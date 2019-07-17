Truck goes off the road on Route 7 in Hoosick

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Mina Samuels is an author and avid outdoors sportswoman who preaches the important sports can play on young women. She's written a book titled, "RUN LIKE A GIRL 365 DAYS A YEAR: A Practical, Personal, Inspirational Guide for Women Athletes."

Samuels, who is speaking Wednesday night at the University Club of Albany, sits down with News10's Christina Arangio to discuss her book and the recent controversy surrounding transgender athletes competing in high school sports.