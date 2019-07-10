Truck goes 10 miles the wrong way on Vermont highway

RANDOLPH, Vt. (AP) – Vermont State Police suspect the driver of a tractor-trailer truck who traveled 10 miles the wrong way on Interstate 89 was under the influence.

Police say several vehicles swerved off the road to avoid the truck on Tuesday. No injuries were reported.

Mynbc5.com reports that police stopped the truck in Randolph.

Police say the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Police say he was unable explain why he was driving the wrong way.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident to contact the Royalton state police barracks.