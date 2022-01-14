Truck drivers will need proof of vaccination at border

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2020 file photo, truck traffic from Canada waits to cross the border into the United States in Derby Line Vt. The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. The new rules, to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 will allow fully vaccinated foreign nationals to enter the U.S. regardless of the reason for travel (AP Photo/Wilson Ring, File)

A new mandate for truck drivers will go into effect on January 15 at the Canadian border. Drivers coming from Canada who cannot show proof of vaccination will be turned away and North Country leaders worry it will cause a lot of disruptions to the already impacted supply chain.

Nearly every good consumed in the U.S is put on a truck at some point but now, the trucking industry is worried that with the mandate, many drivers won’t be able to fulfill their duties.

“We’re concerned, unfortunately we’ve seen across the industry there’s a significant number of truckers that have opted to not be vaccinated,” said Kendra Hems, President of the Trucking Association of New York. Hems says a nationwide survey finds that about half of U.S drivers are vaccinated.

The mandate comes at a time where the nation is already short about 80 thousand drivers and Hems says she is pushing for elimination of the policy, or even a delay to give drivers more time.

“Many drivers are still were saying no. I think many of these drivers may just choose to look for other jobs in the industry rather than get the vaccine.”

North Country leaders are on high alert about possible shortages. ‘We’re expecting some real delivery and disruptions,” said Garry Douglas, President of the North Country Chamber of Commerce. “People would be surprised how much of what they buy and need on a day-to-day basis is sourced out of Montreal, particularly the port of Montreal, because that’s our big city & there’s free trade at the border.”

Heating fuel, gasoline, building supplies including 100 percent of cement and asphalt could all be at risk. Douglas believes the mandate is political as truck drivers work in isolated environments with little risk of spreading the virus.

‘We’ve had more than a year and a half of experience to show this is not a problem. Given what truck drivers do and the very little interaction they have.”

Douglas says the U.S will be enacting the same measure, but not until January 22.