CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-The Capital Region may not be the main target for the impending storm in Western New York, but that doesn’t mean that it won’t impact travel or the supply chain.

At the Plaza 23 Travel Center near the Port of Albany News10’s Anya Tucker spoke with drivers like Scott Warner who was hauling grain from Vermont to the Syracuse area. He told Anya that his company told drivers in the morning to expect highways to shut down by 4pm Thursday. He said his boss in Vermont wanted him to stay ahead of the storm. The snow is not expected to impact the Capital Region, but Scott and other drivers told News10 it could affect the supply chain for consumers. “Up to a week, depending,” added Scott.

“You know it has a trickle effect to the end user. They are suffering waiting for that product,” said Michael Leahy of Albany. He has been a short-range driver for more than 10 years. Michael may not drive long distances, but he still keeps a bag with extra warm clothes, just in case. “I’m a short-range guy, and those guys are used to weather. If you’re not used to it, it can scare you,” he said. He says even though the storm is expected elsewhere, he hopes it’s a reminder to other motorists to watch out for the big rigs and stay safe this winter.