Crash leaves almost 600 without power in Saratoga Springs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At 12:26 a.m. on Thursday, National Grid was notified of a power outage in Saratoga Springs.

A representative from the power company says that almost 600 customers are affected by the outage. He added that National Grid crews are on the scene making repairs and estimate that power should be restored by 8:30 a.m.

Saratoga Springs Police Lieutenant Robert Jillson added that a 19-year-old female driver, while under the influence, crashed into three electric poles at the corner of Church Street and Kirby Road. There are no injures reported, but power wires are down on the ground as a result.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire