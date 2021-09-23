Troy’s Hoosick Street underpass mural work

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, artists with The United Line project, will feature finalist Jade Warrick’s murals, bringing life beneath the Hoosick Street underpass to help reconnect the North Central and Downtown neighborhoods in Troy.

The Uniting Line is a collaboration between the City of Troy, The Arts Center of the Capital Region, and Collar Work to revitalize this corridor and reconnect a community long divided by the highway.

In the late 1970s, the NYS Department of Transportation demolished nine blocks of commercial property and hundreds of residential residences to build the Hoosick Street Bridge, known today as the “Collar City Bridge” which was opened to traffic on August 14, 1980.

The United Line hopes to create a revitalized unified area graphically to encourage more pedestrian activity and serve as a backdrop to activities that take place at the adjacent basketball courts and other open spaces.

For more information visit the Arts Center of the Capital Region and the United Line webpage.