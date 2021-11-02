Troy’s Hart Cluett Museum reopens doors for Holiday Green Show in Dec.

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Twelve rooms in the Hart Cluett Museum will be decorated for the holidays this year after being closed to the public last year because of the COVID pandemic. The museum’s theme will be centered around a children’s holiday storybook.

Timed tickets will be available Thursday, December 2 from 12-8 p.m. and Friday-Sunday, December 3-6 from 12-5 p.m. at the museum located at 57 Second Street in Downtown Troy. This will be the 65th year the Holiday Greens Show has taken place.

“It’s astonishing to realize that five generations have enjoyed the annual Holiday Greens Show,” said Starlyn D’Angelo, executive director of the museum. “It’s a wonderful and joyful holiday tradition that we are very proud of, and we are delighted to offer a unique, in-person experience that people of all ages can enjoy.”

“Watching the Hart Cluett House fill up with evergreens and holiday cheer is always a magical experience,” said Paula Carucci, publicity chair of the Greens Show. “The Van Rensselaer Garden Club is so happy to be back this year and have twelve gorgeous rooms and outside spaces once again adorned with fresh flowers, greens, and decorated trees.”

Tickets are $15 for everyone over the age of 16. Tickets for children under the age of 16 are free. All guests will be required to wear a facemask. Tickets are timed to allow COVID safety measures to be followed.

For more information about the Hart Cluett Museum or to order tickets for the Greens Show visit the museum’s website. Information is also available by calling (518)272-7232 ext. 18.