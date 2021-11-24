Troy’s annual River Street holiday market kicks off

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – River Street Market at the Troy Waterfront announces its 2nd Annual “Holiday Market” starting Black Friday, November 26 to December 17, from 12-4 p.m. All ages are welcome to shop, eat, & drink local this holiday season with over 70 small businesses and live music every Friday night.

The River Street Market will feature food from various vendors offering diverse and delicious cuisines. In addition, the 39th Victorian Stroll will take place on Sunday, November 5, and Saturday, December 18, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The River Street Market is centrally located in the waterfront community and equal parts food hall & community space. It is the largest food hall in the Capital District. Parking is available.