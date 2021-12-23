Troy zoning ordinance draft to be released for public comment

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The “Recode Troy” draft zoning ordinance update is almost complete. Troy Mayor Patrick Madden said the draft will be released online early next year for public review and comment.

“Recode Troy” is a rewrite of the city’s existing code to modernize guidelines that address housing, sustainability, neighborhood growth, storm resiliency and waterfront development.

“Troy’s existing zoning ordinance is outdated, recommends suburban style development, offers inconsistent and contradictory guidance for city staff, and provides the Planning Commission with limited ability to require site plan changes that benefit our neighborhoods. The proposal outlined in the ‘Recode Troy’ ordinance provides better, more thorough guidelines to ensure responsible, equitable growth for our city in the coming decades,” said Madden.

Following adoption of a new comprehensive plan in 2018, the city began to update its zoning ordinance to be consistent with the plans goals. Madden said the updates provide information with easy to understand language, tables and illustrations.

There will be a presentation to the Planning and Zoning Board, followed by meetings in February and March for the public to learn and ask questions about the new ordinance. A steering committee of local business owners, neighborhood representatives and city officials participated in the review and preparation of the draft code.

The draft includes:

An update of the use map. The number of districts has been reduced from 21 to 14, consolidating zones that are largely similar.

Addition of a map and guidance that addresses neighborhood character and scale for lot development considerations such as setbacks, lot coverage and building heights

Architectural guidelines were added to encourage building design fundamentals that are compatible with the city’s traditional character

Changes to signage to be more user-friendly and comprehensive

Updates to parking requirements to remove outdated off-street parking requirements, over-building of surface lots to prevent neighborhoods becoming overrun with asphalt surface areas for vehicle parking.

Sustainability requirements were added, including electric vehicle charging stations and bike rack requirements, support for green infrastructure and better storm water management.

Creation of a resilient waterfront and flood risk overlay that supports new waterfront development while providing more shoreline protection and using building practices designed to withstand flooding in areas at risk for flooding

The new ordinance also includes stricter guidelines for convenience stores, drive-through facilities, and further clarifies language on storm water management.

The “Recode Troy” project was funded through a grant from New York Department of State. Final adoption of the code is anticipated for spring 2022. For more information, you can visit the “Recode Troy” website.