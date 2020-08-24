Troy woman killed in crash

SCHROON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police say that a Troy woman was killed after being ejected from the moped she was driving. Police say, Jane Whitehouse, 64, of Troy was stopped on State Route 9 waiting to turn onto Cedar Hill Road when she was rear-ended by a pick-up truck. The crash happened Thursday just before 6 p.m.

Whitehouse was ejected from the moped and was pronounced dead at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine. An autopsy will occur at a later date.

