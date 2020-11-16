Troy woman charged with assaulting disabled resident of Saratoga County facility

HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A staff member at a Halfmoon facility for the disabled has been arrested for physically abusing one if its residents. Elizabeth Badger, 50, is accused of striking and threatening to strike a resident of Saratoga Bridges on numerous occasions.

The arrest follows an investigation into allegations a resident was being abused at the facility.

Badger has been charged with first degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person, a class E felony.

She was processed and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the Halfmoon

Town Court on a later date.