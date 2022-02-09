TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office issued a narcotics search warrant at a 90 block area of 6th Avenue. Police say, Christina M. Lewis, 52, of Troy was arrested as a result when police discovered large amounts of drugs.

According to police, a large number of narcotics and stimulants were found along with a loaded 9mm ghost gun, and monies. Police say Lewis also had a large amount of assorted jewelry and collectible coins, determined to be the proceeds from sales.

Charged:

Three counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

One count of second degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a weapon (felony)

Two count of fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (felony)

One count of criminal possession of a firearm (felony)

Lewis was arraigned in Troy City Court and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail with no bail. She is due to appear in Troy City Court at a later date.