Troy woman arrested for allegedly stealing $8k+ in merchandise from local Best Buy

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Makyla Minius, 21, of Troy, N.Y. after she allegedly stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from a local Best Buy store on September 30.
This comes after Minius was previously arrested the day before on September 29 on Burglary charges out of the town of New Scotland.
Minius’ latest charges include:
- Grand Larceny 3rd Degree– Class D Felony (2-counts)
Minius was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, released and is scheduled to return to court at a later date. The case is said to still be under investigation and police say more arrests are expected.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Child tax credit: How many payments are left? Key dates to mark on your calendar
- FDA says don’t use this hand sanitizer; may contain cancer-causing chemicals
- UPDATE: Wanted Philmont man arrested in Albany
- A kingdom of ice castles is coming to Lake George this winter
- Gansevoort woman arrested for alleged drug trafficking
Follow us on social media