Troy woman arrested for allegedly stealing $8k+ in merchandise from local Best Buy

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Makyla Minius, 21, of Troy, N.Y. after she allegedly stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from a local Best Buy store on September 30.

This comes after Minius was previously arrested the day before on September 29 on Burglary charges out of the town of New Scotland.

Minius’ latest charges include:

Grand Larceny 3rd Degree– Class D Felony (2-counts)

Minius was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, released and is scheduled to return to court at a later date. The case is said to still be under investigation and police say more arrests are expected.