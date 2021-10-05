Troy woman arrested for allegedly stealing $8k+ in merchandise from local Best Buy

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Mikyla Minius, 21, of Troy, N.Y.

Mikyla Minius, 21, of Troy, N.Y.

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Makyla Minius, 21, of Troy, N.Y. after she allegedly stole more than $8,000 worth of merchandise from a local Best Buy store on September 30.

This comes after Minius was previously arrested the day before on September 29 on Burglary charges out of the town of New Scotland.

Minius’ latest charges include:

  • Grand Larceny 3rd Degree– Class D Felony (2-counts)

Minius was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court, released and is scheduled to return to court at a later date. The case is said to still be under investigation and police say more arrests are expected.

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19