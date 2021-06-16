Troy woman arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday arrested Jasmine DeAngelis, 19, of Troy on drug possession charges following a traffic stop.

Police say Deputies conducted a traffic stop on DeAngelis’ car in Albany where it was found to have switched New York State license plates on the car.

Additionally, DeAngelis was reportedly found in possession of approximately 3.5 grams of cocaine.

DeAngelis was charged with:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (a class C Felony), and was cited for various traffic infractions.

DeAngelis was brought to the Albany County Correctional Facility and will be arraigned by the City of Albany Court later today.