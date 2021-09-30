Troy woman arrested on burglary charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman was arrested September 29 on burglary charges, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Makayla Minius, 21, of Troy is accused of aiding her co-defendant during a burglary.

Police said the burglary took place earlier this month in New Scotland. Several items including jewelry, electronics and a handgun were stolen.

Minius was charged with:

Burglary in the second degree (class C felony)

Grand larceny in the fourth degree (class E Felony)

Criminal facilitation in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor)

Minius was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim.