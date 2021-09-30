Troy woman arrested on burglary charges

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Troy woman was arrested September 29 on burglary charges, according to Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple. Makayla Minius, 21, of Troy is accused of aiding her co-defendant during a burglary.
Police said the burglary took place earlier this month in New Scotland. Several items including jewelry, electronics and a handgun were stolen.
Minius was charged with:
- Burglary in the second degree (class C felony)
- Grand larceny in the fourth degree (class E Felony)
- Criminal facilitation in the fourth degree (class A misdemeanor)
Minius was arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court and released on her own recognizance. An order of protection was issued for the victim.
More from NEWS10
More from News10
- Suicide among US troops spiked in 2020, Pentagon report shows
- Pregnant women who get COVID vaccine pass the antibodies to their unborn child, study finds
- ‘Clean water bill’ passed by NYS legislature has yet to be signed by Governor
- NYS: $20 million in stabilized funding to support addiction services
- NYS landmarks to be lit purple and teal to mark end of Suicide Prevention Month
Follow us on social media