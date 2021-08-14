Troy Waterfront Block Party celebrates dozens of local businesses, live music

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Over 40 local businesses spent the day at River Street Market in Troy for the Waterfront Block Party, an all-day event featuring vendors, live music, and fun activities.

“We’re trying to bring attention to the emerging Waterfront District of downtown Troy,” said Hannah Van Buren, co-owner of The Fox and the Burn, a local business at the market who hosted Saturday’s event.

The block party gave small businesses an opportunity to interact with the community, with waves of people coming throughout the day. “We want to meet new people, show new people what we have. We want to just go walk around and see what other great things are around too,” said Nichole Nicholas, co-owner of Haute Messes in Dresses.

Owners got a chance to feature some of their diverse and unique products, as they look to further expand their business.

“We’re glad to get out into the community with our new business, our mobile boutique. We’ve been doing a lot of private parties at home, so we’re just excited to kinda like get out here and let everyone see what we have,” said Randi Poillon, who owns Haute Messes in Dresses with Nicholas.

The event gives the over 40 businesses an opportunity to get out and interact with the community again, especially after the difficulties many have faced from the pandemic. “This is a great opportunity for local small businesses to come and support each other, rally, especially after all the things that have happened since COVID,” Van Buren explained. “So it’s really nice to all get back together as a community, support one another.”

Those who participated in the event say it also gives them a sense of normalcy again. “We’ve seen a shift into more outdoor, open air kind of things, obviously. But it’s a great way to be able to get out, not have to worry about, is this okay or not?” said Poillon.

Organizers hope these types of block parties can be a monthly thing moving forward. There are already plans to host an Oktoberfest event in late September with a similar setup.