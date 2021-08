TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 14, Saturday, the Waterfront District of Troy, will host an all-day event to celebrate small independent businesses, crafters, live music, and more, which starts at 11 a.m – 10 p.m.

The venue will feature food and drink specials from 40+ Small Businesses at the River Street Market until 4 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Free parking is available.

For further information visit the River Street Market webpage.