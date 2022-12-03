TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Sunday, December 4 is the 40th Troy Victorian Stroll. The event attracts nearly 15,000 visitors every year and offers food, shopping, music, and other activities for all ages.

This year, organizers are expecting people will take advantage of photo opportunities in Gilded Age-style clothing, posing in front of buildings that were featured in the hit HBO show. The event runs from 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. NEWS10’s Giuliana Bruno sat down with Alicia Osur from Rensselaer County Regional Chamber of Commerce (in her Victorian-era garb) to preview the big event. You can watch their full interview in the video player above.