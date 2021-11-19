Troy Turkey Trot organizers looking for costume entries

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Organizers of the Troy Turkey Trot are looking for the most creative costumes participants can come up with for this year’s 105th 5K run. Contest categories are for Best Thanksgiving Day and Most Unique Costume.

“One of the most fun elements of the Troy Turkey Trot is the annual costume contest,” said Troy Mayor, Patrick Madden. “Runners show their creativity while out on the course, adding a unique element to this family-friendly event. We are looking forward to seeing what’s in store from participants and spectators on Thanksgiving morning.”

“The only costumes not permitted are those that cover the face, as well as bulky costumes that may interfere with others at the start or out on the course,” said Troy Turkey Trot Event Director, George Regan.

5K participants can fill out an entry form on the Troy Turkey Trot website. The completed form and photos of the entry should be emailed to info@troyturkeytrot.com by Thursday, November 25 at 10 a.m. Race day entries will also be accepted at the costume contest table, on the first floor of the Troy Atrium (4 Third Street), just south of the starting line.

All costume entry photos will be put on the Troy Turkey Trots Facebook page. Photos with the most likes in each category will be given cash prizes. Winners will be notified by email the week of Monday, November 29.